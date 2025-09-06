Chiefs rule out Xavier Worthy with a shoulder injury

The Chiefs will be without wide receiver Xavier Worthy for the rest of Friday night’s game. The only question now is: How much time will he miss?

Worthy injured his shoulder when he collided with teammate Travis Kelce on shallow crossers on the third play from scrimmage. After only 1:25 of game time, Worthy’s night was done.

The second-year player was expected to have a big role in the offense in the absence of Rashee Rice, who is suspended for the first six games of the season. Worthy was involved on two of the first three plays, with a run for no gain and then the incompletion.

The Chargers lead 10-0 after Quentin Johnston’s 5-yard touchdown reception from Justin Herbert and Cameron Dicker’s 39-yard field goal. The Chargers have outgained the Chiefs 159 to 62.