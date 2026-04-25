Chiefs select LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier late in seventh round

Garrett Nussmeier had to wait a while, way longer than he expected, to hear his name. Nine quarterbacks went before the LSU quarterback did.

The Chiefs finally ended his fall, picking him in the seventh round, making Nussmeier the 249th overall pick.

Nussmeier appeared emotional as he donned the Chiefs baseball cap and celebrated with his family, which included his father, Saints offensive coordinator Doug Nussmeier.

Nussmeier joins Patrick Mahomes, Justin Fields, Chris Oladokun and Jake Haener on Kansas City’s roster at the position.

Nussmeier started 23 games in five seasons in Baton Rouge, going 15-8. He completed 64.0 percent of his passes for 7,699 yards with 52 touchdowns and 24 interceptions.