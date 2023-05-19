 Skip navigation
Chiefs sign first-round pick Felix Anudike-Uzomah

  
Published May 19, 2023 12:38 PM

Chiefs first-round pick Felix Anudike-Uzomah will head into the weekend with a freshly signed contract.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that Anudike-Uzomah has signed his rookie deal. It’s a four-year deal worth just under $11.818 million for the edge rusher and the Chiefs will have an option for a fifth season.

Anudike-Uzomah, who was the final pick of the first round, played close to Arrowhead Stadium while at Kansas State. After appearing in one game in 2020, he had 96 tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss, 19.5 sacks, and eight forced fumbles over his final two seasons with the Wildcats.

The Chiefs will put Anudike-Uzomah into an edge rusher group that also includes 2022 first-rounder George Karlaftis, Charles Omenihu, and Mike Danna.

Second-round wide receiver Rashee Ross is now the only unsigned Chiefs draft pick from this year.