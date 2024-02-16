Chiefs sign special teams coordinator Dave Toub to contract extension

After signing defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo to a contract extension earlier this week, the Chiefs have locked up another key assistant coach.

Kansas City announced on Friday that assistant head coach/special teams coordinator Dave Toub has signed a contract extension.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the deal is for three years. Toub was previously on an expiring contract.

Toub, 61, has been the Chiefs’ special teams coordinator since Andy Reid took over as head coach in 2013. The club added assistant head coach to his title in 2018.

Toub had previously worked for Reid from 2001-2003 as a special teams and quality control coach with the Eagles.

From 2004-2012, Toub served as the Bears special teams coordinator.