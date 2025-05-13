Chiefs sign third-rounder Ashton Gillotte, fourth-round pick Jalen Royals

The Chiefs have two more draft picks under contract.

The NFL’s daily transaction report shows that they signed third-round pick Ashton Gillotte and fourth-round pick Jalen Royals. Both players agreed to four-year deals with the team.

Gillotte had 43 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks at Louisville last season. He joins George Karlaftis, Mike Danna, Charles Omenihu, and Felix Anudike-Uzomah as defensive end options in Kansas City.

Royals had 55 catches for 834 yards and six touchdowns in seven games for Utah State before a season-ending foot injury. He’ll try for snaps as part of a wide receiver group that also includes Xavier Worthy, Hollywood Brown, Rashee Rice, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Skyy Moore.