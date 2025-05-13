 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week1rookies_250513.jpg
PFT Draft: Rookies we can’t wait to see Week 1
nbc_pft_camward_250513.jpg
Ward’s mechanics won’t need any dramatic changes
nbc_pft_macjones_250513.jpg
49ers have confidence Jones can be NFL starter

Other PFT Content

Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week1rookies_250513.jpg
PFT Draft: Rookies we can’t wait to see Week 1
nbc_pft_camward_250513.jpg
Ward’s mechanics won’t need any dramatic changes
nbc_pft_macjones_250513.jpg
49ers have confidence Jones can be NFL starter

Other PFT Content

Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chiefs sign third-rounder Ashton Gillotte, fourth-round pick Jalen Royals

  
Published May 13, 2025 05:44 PM

The Chiefs have two more draft picks under contract.

The NFL’s daily transaction report shows that they signed third-round pick Ashton Gillotte and fourth-round pick Jalen Royals. Both players agreed to four-year deals with the team.

Gillotte had 43 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks at Louisville last season. He joins George Karlaftis, Mike Danna, Charles Omenihu, and Felix Anudike-Uzomah as defensive end options in Kansas City.

Royals had 55 catches for 834 yards and six touchdowns in seven games for Utah State before a season-ending foot injury. He’ll try for snaps as part of a wide receiver group that also includes Xavier Worthy, Hollywood Brown, Rashee Rice, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Skyy Moore.