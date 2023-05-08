Chiefs sign undrafted free agent Kahlef Hailassie

A report in the hours after the draft indicated Western Kentucky cornerback Kahlef Hailassie was signing with the Jets. He didn’t.

Instead, Hailassie was present for the Chiefs’ rookie minicamp last weekend.

The Chiefs now have signed Hailassie as an undrafted free agent, with Hailassie confirming his signing on social media.

Hailassie was among the top-30 prospects to visit Kansas City pre-draft.

He spent two seasons at Oregon before transferring to Western Kentucky for two seasons. Hailassie totaled 126 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, three sacks, four interceptions and 15 passes defensed.

The Chiefs now have 90 players on their offseason roster, plus a roster exemption for Nigerian defensive end Chukwuebuka Godrick as part of the NFL’s International Pathways Program.