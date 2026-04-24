Chiefs trade up to No. 6, take CB Mansoor Delane

The Chiefs had been trying to move up in round one. And they did.

Moving from No. 9 to No. 6 in a trade with the Browns, the Chiefs have taken LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane.

The Chiefs also gave up a third-round pick (No. 74) and a fifth-round pick (No. 148) to creep up three spots for Delane.

Kansas City needed a player like Delane. From the trade of Trent McDuffie to free-agent losses, the Chiefs need to retool the defense if they hope to get back to the Super Bowl for what would be the fifth time in Patrick Mahomes’s career.

The Chiefs also have the 29th pick in the draft, thanks to the trade that sent McDuffie to the Rams.