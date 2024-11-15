Chiefs want fan feedback on renovated Arrowhead vs. new stadium

The Chiefs have stumbled into a perfect stadium leverage situation. They can play two states against each other without having to relocate.

The choices are simple. Renovated Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri or new stadium in Kansas.

The team will be seeking fan feedback while they consider the pros and cons, according to Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star. A market research firm will study the feasibility of the team’s various options. The effort will ask some season-ticket holders to participate in focus groups.

Renovation of Arrowhead is expected to cost $800 million. A new stadium would cost more than $2 billion.

The study reportedly isn’t about supporting a predetermined outcome. It’s an effort, supposedly, to evaluate the options.

Regardless, at some point the Chiefs will develop a preference. And at that point they’ll absolutely try to steer things to the place where they want to be.