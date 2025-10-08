Chimere Dike named AFC special teams player of the week

The Titans earned their first win of the season in wild fashion over the Cardinals in Week 5.

One of their players has been rewarded for his key performance in the victory.

The NFL has named returner Chimere Dike special teams player of the week for his role in the 22-21 win.

Dike recorded 136 yards on four kick returns — including one for 65 yards — and 33 yards on three punt returns. His 65-yard kick return was the NFL’s longest in Week 5.

This is the first player of the week award of Dike’s career. He is the Titans first non-kicker or punter to earn special teams player of the week since 2018.