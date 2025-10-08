 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_officiatingflags_251008.jpg
Examining picked-up flags in Week 5
nbc_pft_lastcall_251008.jpg
Simms stumped by NFL MVP trivia question
nbc_pft_jerryjonesv2_251008.jpg
‘Nothing inadvertent’ about Jones’ gesture

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_officiatingflags_251008.jpg
Examining picked-up flags in Week 5
nbc_pft_lastcall_251008.jpg
Simms stumped by NFL MVP trivia question
nbc_pft_jerryjonesv2_251008.jpg
‘Nothing inadvertent’ about Jones’ gesture

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chimere Dike named AFC special teams player of the week

  
Published October 8, 2025 12:12 PM

The Titans earned their first win of the season in wild fashion over the Cardinals in Week 5.

One of their players has been rewarded for his key performance in the victory.

The NFL has named returner Chimere Dike special teams player of the week for his role in the 22-21 win.

Dike recorded 136 yards on four kick returns — including one for 65 yards — and 33 yards on three punt returns. His 65-yard kick return was the NFL’s longest in Week 5.

This is the first player of the week award of Dike’s career. He is the Titans first non-kicker or punter to earn special teams player of the week since 2018.