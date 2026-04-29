Chris Ballard: Colts will have patience while trying to trade Anthony Richardson

Colts General Manager Chris Ballard would like to trade quarterback Anthony Richardson, and he’s willing to wait for an offer.

Asked if he heard anything during the draft from teams interested in trading for Richardson, Ballard said he did not.

“Nothing yet, no. Nothing yet,” Ballard said.

Asked if it surprised him not to get any calls about Richardson, Ballard answered, “Nothing surprises me anymore.”

“We’ll have a little patience here and see what happens,” Ballard said. “We’ll let it play out as it does over time.”

The Colts would love to have some team take Richardson’s salary off their hands. Richardson has a cap hit of $10.8 million this year, but if Richardson is traded without any contract adjustment, his cap hit would be about $5.4 million for the Colts and $5.4 million for his new team.

Unfortunately for the Colts, so far they haven’t found a team willing to take Richardson on and take the $5.4 million cap hit.

Richardson, the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, is still recovering from an eye injury he suffered last October, but he is expected to be good to go for offseason work, whenever he has a team to work for.