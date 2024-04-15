Chris Ballard: DeForest Buckner has been the epitome of what it means to be a Colt

The Colts have made it official, announcing that they’ve signed defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to a contract extension on Monday morning.

Buckner’s deal is reportedly worth $46 million over two years through the 2026 season.

Indianapolis traded for Buckner during the 2020 offseason and he’s played 66 games over the last four seasons for the club — including every contest in each of the last three years.

“DeForest has been the epitome of what it means to be a Colt the last four years,” general manager Chris Ballard said in a statement released by the team. “As one of the premier defensive tackles in the league, he is a destructive force on our defensive line. DeForest is one of the pillars of our locker room. His hard work, consistency, and approach to the game are vital to the success of our team.

“We are fortunate to have DeForest and the caliber of man he is representing our organization. I’m excited for him and his family on this much deserved contract extension.”

Buckner, 30, has recorded 32.5 sacks, 42 tackles for loss, and 87 quarterback hits as a member of the Colts. In 2023, he picked up 8.0 sacks, 11 TFLs, and 21 QB hits along with seven passes defensed, two forced fumbles, an done fumble recovery. He was selected for his third Pro Bowl.

The No. 7 overall pick of the 2016 draft, Buckner spent his first four seasons with the 49ers. In 129 career games, he’s tallied 61.0 sacks, 80 TFLs, and 161 QB hits.