Chris Ballard on Anthony Richardson: We’ve had discussions with teams, we’ll see how that works out

Anthony Richardson asked for a trade earlier this year, but the quarterback remains on the Colts’ roster and it’s unclear when that might change.

General Manager Chris Ballard said on PFT Live Monday that he understands why Richardson asked for a trade to a team that can give him “a chance to really play.” The Colts planned for that opportunity to come in Indianapolis, but injuries and Daniel Jones’s emergence last season closed that door.

“We’ll see how it works out here over time,” Ballard said. “We’ve had some discussions with teams. Nothing’s come to fruition at this point. I’m proud of his development, his growth. He’s had some bad freaking luck. We’ve seen it in this league, sometimes thing don’t work out one place and they become good at the next. We’ll see here over the next month how that ends up working out with Anthony.”

A number of teams have filled their quarterback needs in the last few weeks and there’s no clear spot for Richardson to land at the moment. The draft could change that landscape, so it may be a while before full clarity on Richardson’s future comes into focus.