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Chris Ballard on Daniel Jones: I probably underestimated his accuracy

  
Published April 30, 2026 02:00 PM

Quarterback Daniel Jones performed well in his first season with the Colts before suffering a torn Achilles late in December — so well that the club rewarded him with a two-year, $88 million deal despite the injury.

But Jones is, by all accounts, progressing well through his rehab and could be available to begin the regular season in September. With Jones’ new contract, the Colts have a clear belief in the QB to pick up where he left off whenever he’s healthy.

In a recent interview with the Rich Eisen Show, Colts G.M. Chris Ballard noted that there was one factor about Jones’ game he found surprising — comparing Jones to a former Pro Bowler.

“We had Alex Smith in Kansas City, and they’re a lot alike,” Ballard said. “How they prepare for the game, how steady they are day-to-day — there’s a lot of similarities. And then I probably underestimated his accuracy coming in the door. This dude is accurate, man. And when he’s in rhythm and really in a groove, he is excellent.

“Those are the things that — we had scouted Daniel, but until you live with somebody, you don’t know them. So, living with him every day, seeing his consistency, seeing him not get too high or too low, all those things bode well for the Colts and for his future. He’s really good, Rich. This guy’s talented and good.”

Jones, who turns 29 next month, completed 68.0 percent of his passes for 3,101 yards with 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions before suffering his injury. He started 13 games for Indianapolis last season after beating out Anthony Richardson to be the team’s QB1.