Chris Conley announces his retirement

Veteran wide receiver Chris Conley announced his retirement on Saturday.

Conley wrote on Instagram that he set a goal of playing 10 years in the NFL when he began his career and the 2015 third-round pick reached that point with the 49ers last season. He had six catches for 76 yards in 15 games and also had two tackles and a fumble recovery while playing a regular role on special teams.

In his announcement, Conley wrote that “it’s time to set sights on something new” and his agent told Ian Rapoport of NFL Media that Conley will be attending film school at the University of Georgia. That is also where Conley played college football.

The Chiefs drafted Conley and he spent four years with the team before a two-year stint in Jacksonville. He also played for the Texans and Titans before spending the last two seasons with the Niners. He had 226 catches for 2,998 yards and 15 touchdowns in 132 career regular season games.