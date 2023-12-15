Chris Godwin, Devin White will be game-time calls for Buccaneers

The Buccaneers are heading into the weekend with question marks next to the statuses of several players.

Head coach Todd Bowles said on Friday that cornerback Carlton Davis (groin) and defensive lineman William Gholston (knee, ankle) will not play against the Packers on Sunday. Bowles said the rest of the team’s injured players will be game-time decisions.

Wide receiver Chris Godwin (knee) is the only offensive player on that list. Godwin did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday, but, per reporters at the open portion of practice, he was on the field Friday.

Defensive tackle Vita Vea (toe) did not play last week and has not practiced this week. Safety Ryan Neal (back) was present, but not working while linebacker Devin White (foot) and cornerback Jamel Dean (ankle, foot) both practiced to close out the week. Long snapper Zach Triner (elbow) is the team’s other injured player this week.

UPDATE 3:34 p.m. ET: While Bowles called all six players game-time calls, Vea and Neal are not expected to play. Both players were officially listed as doubtful.