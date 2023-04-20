 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chris Grier: The expectation is for Austin Jackson to start at right tackle

  
Published April 20, 2023 05:43 AM
nbc_pft_tuaretirement_230420
April 20, 2023 08:07 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline why Tua Tagovailoa is in “dangerous territory” continuing to play, despite last season’s concussions, but how he ultimately has the right to make that decision.

After the Dolphins signed Terron Armstead in free agency to be their left tackle last year, the club moved Austin Jackson over to play right tackle.

But Jackson, the 18th overall pick of the 2020 draft, was never really healthy enough to do the job. He suffered an ankle injury in Week One and was placed on injured reserve. When he came off in November, he again injured an ankle and was subsequently placed on IR for the rest of the year.

But General Manager Chris Grier still anticipates the club having Jackson as its right tackle for 2023.

“The expectation is Austin is the starter at right tackle ,” Grier said on Wednesday, via Alain Poupart of SI.com. “We’re excited for him. I know he was frustrated with some of the injuries last year. But he’s been working hard. He’s been doing a lot of stuff here in the offseason. Having Terron around, being around for a year in the offseason will be tremendous value for him.”

If Jackson’s health doesn’t hold up in 2023, the club still has Brandon Shell. He started 11 games at right tackle last year.

Jackson has appeared in 32 games with 30 starts since Miami selected him in 2020. He’s also played at left tackle and left guard.