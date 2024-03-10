Chris Jones, Chiefs agree to five-year deal

Just as Chris Jones predicted during the Chiefs’ latest Super Bowl championship rally, he’s not going anywhere.

Jones has agreed to a five-year deal with Kansas City, according to multiple Saturday night reports.

The initial reports also indicate that Jones will receive $95 million guaranteed as part of the new contract.

Jones was slated to hit unrestricted free agency for the first time in the coming week. But Jones and the organization had expressed a mutual desire to keep the defensive tackle with the back-to-back champions for years to come.

Now, the two sides have gotten that done.

Jones was a second-round pick in the 2016 draft and has long been one of the team’s best defensive players. He was named a first-team All-Pro for the second consecutive year in 2023, recording 13 tackles for loss, 29 quarterback hits, and 10.5 sacks in 16 regular-season games.

He then was a consistent playmaker in the postseason, recording eight total tackles with six QB hits, a half-sack, two passes defensed, and a forced fumble.

Jones has 75.5 career sacks in 123 games with the Chiefs.