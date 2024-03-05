Chris Jones, Kirk Cousins top list of top 10 unrestricted free agents

Nine NFL teams used a tag on a player scheduled to become a free agent.

Eight — Ravens defensive tackle Justin Madubuike, Panthers linebacker Brian Burns, Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson, Bengals receiver Tee Higgins, Colts receiver Michael Pittman Jr., Jaguars linebacker Josh Allen, Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed and Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield, Jr. — received the non-exclusive franchise tag.

The Patriots applied the transition tag to safety Kyle Dugger.

Those were some of the top players on PFT’s list of top 100 free agents, and Bucs receiver Mike Evans, who was No. 11, signed a two-year deal to return to Tampa.

But plenty of top players remain available as unrestricted free agents, with legal tampering beginning next week.

Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones and Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, PFT’s top-two free agents, were not tagged.

Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (No. 8 overall), Vikings edge rusher Danielle Hunter (No. 12 overall), Jets edge Bryce Huff (No. 14 overall), Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (No. 15 overall), Bengals defensive tackle D.J. Reader (No. 16 overall), Patriots offensive tackle Michael Onwenu (No. 17 overall), Seahawks defensive tackle Leonard Williams (No. 18 overall) and Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu (No. 19 overall) are the rest of PFT’s top-10 unrestricted free agents after the tag deadline.