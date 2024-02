NFL Top 100 2024 free agents: Chris Jones, Kirk Cousins top the list

The following are PFT’s top 100 free agents for the start of the 2024 league year. The rankings include prospective unrestricted free agents and released players. The list will be updated as events warrant, with signings, tags and re-signings denoted when announced and/or reported. Players released after initial publication may be added and all 100 players initially on the list will still be listed after any additions.

1. Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones

2. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins

3. Jaguars edge rusher Josh Allen

4. Bengals receiver Tee Higgins (Placed the franchise tag on him on Feb. 26.)

5. Ravens defensive tackle Justin Madubuike

6. Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson

7. Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield

8. Panthers edge Brian Burns

9. Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins

10. Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed

11. Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans

12. Vikings edge rusher Danielle Hunter

13. Colts receiver Michael Pittman

14. Jets edge Bryce Huff

15. Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield

16. Bengals defensive tackle D.J. Reader

17. Patriots offensive tackle Michael Onwenu

18. Seahawks defensive tackle Leonard Williams

19. Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu

20. Cowboys offensive tackle Tyron Smith

21. Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller

22. Commanders safety Kamren Curl

23. Dolphins offensive guard Robert Hunt

24. Raiders running back Josh Jacobs

25. Rams offensive guard Kevin Dotson

26. Jaguars receiver Calvin Ridley

27. Titans running back Derrick Henry

28. Cardinals receiver Marquise Hollywood Brown

29. Texans tight end Dalton Schultz

30. Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard

31. Patriots safety Kyle Dugger

32. Colts cornerback Kenny Moore

33. Dolphins center/guard Connor Williams

34. Texans edge Jonathan Greenard

35. Giants running back Saquon Barkley

36. Bucs linebacker Lavonte David

37. Giants safety Xavier McKinney

38. Bills edge Leonard Floyd

39. Broncos center Lloyd Cushenberry

40. Patriots offensive tackle Trent Brown

41. Ravens offensive guard Kevin Zeitler

42. Ravens inside linebacker Patrick Queen

43. Dolphins edge Andrew Van Ginkel

44. Texans cornerback Steven Nelson

45. Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie

46. Ravens safety Geno Stone

47. Ravens edge Jadeveon Clowney

48. 49ers edge Chase Young

49. Cowboys cornerback Stephon Gilmore

50. Browns edge rusher Za’Darius Smith

51. Patriots edge Josh Uche

52. Rams guard Jonah Jackson

53. Cowboys edge Dorance Armstrong

54. Titans edge Denico Autry

55. Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks

56. Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart

57. Rams safety Jordan Fuller

58. Commanders quarterback Jacoby Brissett

59. Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill

60. Dolphins safety DeShon Elliott

61. Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner

62. Broncos linebacker Josey Jewell

63. Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew

64. Cowboys running back Tony Pollard

65. Patriots tight end Hunter Henry

66. Buccaneers linebacker Devin White

67. Raiders center Andre James

68. Bills linebacker Tyrel Dodson

69. Texans defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins

70. Colts safety Julian Blackmon

71. Chargers running back Austin Ekeler

72. Bengals offensive tackle Jonah Williams

73. Bills defensive tackle Daquan Jones

74. Raiders right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor

75. Vikings guard Dalton Risner

76. Texans edge Derek Barnett

77. Commanders receiver Curtis Samuel

78. Bengals receiver Tyler Boyd

79. Texans linebacker Blake Cashman

80. Bears receiver Darnell Mooney

81. 49ers edge Randy Gregory

82. Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

83. Falcons edge Calais Campbell

84. Seahawks offensive guard Damien Lewis

85. Cowboys center Tyler Biadasz

86. Vikings linebacker Jordan Hicks

87. Lions receiver Josh Reynolds

88. Titans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair

89. Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay

90. Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill

91. Jets safety Jordan Whitehead

92. Patriots receiver Kendrick Bourne

93. Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton

94. Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox

95. Browns defensive tackle Maurice Hurst

96. Lions offensive guard Graham Glasgow

97. Seahawks tight end Noah Fant

98. 49ers defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw

99. Ravens receiver Odell Beckham

100. Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson