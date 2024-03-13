Jordan Whitehead agrees to return to Bucs on two-year deal

Safety Jordan Whitehead is headed back to where his career began.

Whitehead has agreed to a two-year deal to return to the Buccaneers, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

Rapoport notes the contract is worth $9 million with a maximum value of $10.5 million.

Whitehead, 26, was a Bucs fourth-round pick in 2018 and spent his first four seasons with the franchise. He won Super Bowl LV with the club to cap the 2020 season.

He then signed with the Jets as a free agent in 2022 and started every game for New York over the last two years. He was on the field for 99 percent of the defensive snaps in 2022 and 95 percent in 2023.

Whitehead recorded a career-high four interceptions in 2023 with nine passes defensed, a half-sack, and three tackles for loss.

In 93 career games, Whitehead has 42 passes defensed with 11 interceptions.