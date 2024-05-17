 Skip navigation
Puka Nacua: The challenge is resetting the standard this year

  
Published May 17, 2024 07:09 AM

The 2024 season is going to start with a little deja vu for the Rams because they will be in Detroit to face the Lions in a rematch of the Wild Card game that ended their 2023 season.

Their chances of getting a different result will be helped if wide receiver Puka Nacua’s performance elicits memories of last season as well. Nacua set rookie records for receptions and receiving yards in 2023 as he proved to be a perfect fit in head coach Sean McVay’s offense, so there will be high expectations for what he’ll do this time around.

During an appearance on NFL Network this week, Nacua said he feels challenged to meet those expectations rather than pressured.

“No, not really,” Nacua said. “Every week presented a different challenge and who we were playing against and also just trying to make sure I could prepare myself the best way to be able to be there on Sunday and perform my best. I think coming into this year, I think it definitely presents a challenge of just trying to reset the standard. Last year, from what I put on tape and tried to improve in the ways I know I’m capable of and then being there for my team in every which way coach McVay asks a lot of us from the offensive side of the ball. I’m super excited for the challenges that come up this year.”

The result of Week One won’t determine the fate of the Rams or the Lions for the 2024 season, but it will provide an early snapshot of where two NFC contenders are as they begin their push for another successful year.