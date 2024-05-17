Kyle Pitts on Falcons picking up 2025 option: It shows they have faith in me

Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts has not been able to match the production he provided the team during his rookie season, but that didn’t stop them from moving to ensure he’d remain with the team for a fifth season.

The team exercised its option on Pitts’s contract for the 2025 season late last month, so the 2021 first-round pick will get a chance to show that he can put up bigger numbers in the team’s new offense. The option carries a guaranteed salary of $10.878 million.

Pitts said this week that he appreciates that commitment from the team and said he’ll do what he can to show that it was worth their while.

“Definitely it’s a blessing for the upstairs to still have faith in me,” Pitts said, via the team’s website. “I’ll try to show them I can do something different this year.”

Pitts played with Matt Ryan as a rookie, but the quarterback play has not been strong in Atlanta over the last two seasons. The hope is that Kirk Cousins’s arrival changes that and helps push Pitts to new heights in the passing game.