Blake Cashman agrees to contract with Vikings

Veteran linebacker Blake Cashman is heading to Minnesota.

Cashman has agreed to a three-year contract with the Vikings. His agents told Tom Pelissero of NFL Network it could be worth up to $25.5 million.

The 27-year-old Cashman was born and raised in Minnesota and played his college football at Minnesota.

Cashman was a 2019 fifth-round pick of the Jets and played three years there. He was then traded to the Texans in 2022 and played two more years in Houston.

Last year was Cashman’s best NFL season, as he emerged as a 13-game starter in Houston. Now the Vikings will expect him to be a starter in Minnesota as well.