Mike Evans, Buccaneers agree to two-year deal

As it turns out, Mike Evans will not hit the open market.

A pending unrestricted free agent, Evans has agreed to a two-year deal to stick with the Buccaneers, according to multiple reports.

The contract is worth $52 million with $35 million guaranteed.

The No. 7 overall pick of the 2014 draft, Evans has spent his entire career with the Buccaneers, winning Super Bowl LV in the 2020 season. He has finished each of his 10 seasons with at least 1,000 yards. Evans has been named a Pro Bowler five times and a second-team All-Pro twice.

In 2023, Evans registered 79 catches for 1,255 yards with a league-leading 13 touchdowns. He then caught 11 passes for 195 yards with a TD in two postseason games.

Now that the Bucs have an agreement with Evans, the club can turn its attention to re-signing pending free-agent quarterback Baker Mayfield.