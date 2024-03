Veteran linebacker Jordan Hicks is heading to Cleveland.

Hicks and the Browns have agreed to a two-year, $8 million contract, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The 31-year-old Hicks has spent the last two years in Minnesota. He previously spent three years in Arizona and four in Philadelphia.

Last year Hicks started 13 games for the Vikings, and he’s likely to start in Cleveland as well.