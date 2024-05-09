Report: NFL will elevate Ramon George to senior V.P. of officiating

The NFL reportedly has filled two of its most critical jobs.

Via FootballZebras.com, umpire Ramon George will become the new senior V.P. of officiating. George, per the report, was not one of the names initially linked to the job. He had been “targeted” by executive V.P. of football operations Troy Vincent for the job.

According to the report, George turned the job down “as recently as last week.”

George has served as an umpire for eight seasons.

Also, Mark Butterworth reportedly will become the V.P. of replay. He spent seven seasons as the replay assistant on Bill Vinovich’s crew.

George replaces Walt Anderson as the V.P. of officiating. He will serve instead as an “NFL Rules Analyst & Club Communications Liaison.”

The league desperately needs a public-facing executive who can and will explain controversial calls in a transparent and persuasive way. Although the league likes to downplay it, fans are more inclined than ever to think the fix is in — thanks to legalized gambling.

The best way to counter that mindset is with information. The NFL spends too much time keeping things secret, when it comes to questionable calls. Likewise, the NFL doesn’t spend enough money on finding someone who can serve in the critical role of talking directly to media and fans about the calls for which the league catches heat.

The league had very competent officials in those jobs when Mike Pereira and Dean Blandino ran the officiating department. Even with George and Butterworth in their new jobs, Blandino would be a very valuable addition to the operation, given his ability to protect and promote the integrity of officiating and, in turn, the game.

It wouldn’t be cheap to get him back. It also would be worth every penny.