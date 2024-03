Linebacker Tyrel Dodson is leaving Buffalo for Seattle.

Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report reports Dodson has agreed to terms with the Seahawks.

Dodson, 25, played all 17 games and started 10 in a career year in 2023. He totaled 74 tackles, 2.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss and two passes defensed.

His 549 defensive snaps last season were more than his first three seasons combined.

In four seasons, he has 143 tackles, 4.5 sacks and four passes defensed.