Raiders land Gardner Minshew

Now that he’s going to be a Raider, it’s felt as if quarterback Gardner Minshew was always destined to be a Raider.

Via NFL Media, Minshew has agreed to terms with the Raiders on a two-year deal. It’s reportedly a $25 million contract, with $15 million fully guaranteed at signing.

And while it’s being characterized as a situation in which Minshew will compete with Aidan O’Connell, Minshew also could be a placeholder for whoever the Raiders draft in round one — if/when they do. Coach Antonio Pierce has made it clear that he wants a long-term answer at the position, not a Band-Aid.

Minshew, who entered the league as a sixth-round pick in 2019, has played for the Jaguars, Eagles, and Colts. He took Indianapolis to the brink of the playoffs last year, after starter Anthony Richardson suffered a season-ending shoulder injury.

He’s usually beloved my teammates. He’s loose, funny, engaging. If he’s the starter in Las Vegas, he’ll make the Raiders fun to watch.