Jayden Daniels will participate in Saudi Arabia flag-football game

Commanders fans have something else to worry about.

Oft-injured quarterback Jayden Daniels will participate in the upcoming flag-football tournament Saudi Arabia. Via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, Daniels will serve as a team captain, along with Tom Brady.

When the event was announced in September, various current NFL players were listed: Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb, 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, Raiders tight end Brock Bowers, Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby, and Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill.

Pete Carroll, Sean Payton, and Kyle Shanahan will be the coaches.

The players will be covered by the same type of insurance the NFL uses for the Pro Bowl, the Olympics, and other sporting events involving active players. The players, and their teams, will be insured against losses arising from any potential injuries happening during the competition.

But no amount of insurance will ensure the player will be able to keep playing for his primary team. Which is all that Commanders fans will care about.

Obviously, the risk of injury while playing flag football is low. Insurance wouldn’t be needed, however, unless some degree of risk existed.

Which is exactly what former Patriots running back Robert Edwards learned 27 years ago.