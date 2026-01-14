 Skip navigation
Art Rooney II: Mike Tomlin indicated he doesn’t plan to coach in the near future

  
Published January 14, 2026 01:44 PM

The question of Mike Tomlin’s future plans came up during Steelers owner Art Rooney II’s press conference on Wednesday and his answer was in line with everything else that’s been floating around since Tomlin stepped down on Tuesday.

All indications have been that Tomlin does not plan to jump right into another coaching job and Rooney said that Tomlin sent that message when he told Rooney that he was leaving after 19 years in Pittsburgh.

“Mike indicated that he did not anticipate coaching, at least in the near future,” Rooney said. “I think he wants to spend time with his family and do some of the kinds of things he hasn’t been able to do for the last many, many years. If something like that comes up, we’ll deal with it when it comes up. But, right now, that doesn’t seem to be on his radar.”

Rooney’s aside about dealing with interest when it comes up references the Steelers holding Tomlin’s rights since he was still under contract. There’s some question about how long the team will retain those rights, but it seems like there will be time to sort all of that out before Tomlin will be dipping his toes back into the coaching waters.