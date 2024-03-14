Kendall Fuller, Dolphins agree to two-year deal

After releasing Xavien Howard, the Dolphins are bringing in another free-agent cornerback.

Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Miami has agreed to terms with Kendall Fuller on a two-year contract.

Fowler reports the deal is worth $16.5 million.

Fuller, 29, has spent most of his career with Washington. He was a third-round pick in 2016 and played his first two seasons with the team. But he was sent to Kansas City as part of the Alex Smith trade in early 2018.

After winning Super Bowl LIV with the Chiefs in 2019, he signed a four-year deal to return to Washington in 2020 and was with the club for the last four years.

In 117 career games with 93 starts, Fuller has recorded 75 passes defensed with 16 interceptions. He finished 2023 with nine passes defensed, two interceptions, and a pair of fumble recoveries.

Now Fuller — No. 21 on PFT’s list of top 100 free agents — is slated to start opposite defensive back Jalen Ramsey in Miami’s secondary.