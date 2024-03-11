Report: Chidobe Awuzie headed to Titans on a three-year deal

The Titans lost free agent cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting to the Cardinals earlier Monday. They have found a replacement.

Tennessee agreed to terms with free agent cornerback Chidobe Awuzie on a three-year deal, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

The Cowboys made Awuzie a second-round pick in 2017, and he spent his first four seasons in Dallas. He signed with the Bengals as a free agent in 2021.

He played 15 games with 10 starts last season and totaled 57 tackles, six passes defensed, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

The Titans still need to find another starting-caliber cornerback to go with Awuzie and Roger McCreary at the position. Kristian Fulton is expected to follow Murphy-Bunting in leaving via free agency.