Colts use franchise tag on Michael Pittman Jr.

Colts General Manager Chris Ballard said last week that wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. will be on the team’s 2024 roster one way or another and the Colts moved to make sure that proves to be the case on Tuesday.

According to multiple reports, the Colts are using their franchise tag on Pittman. The move allows them to keep working on a long-term deal and keeps Pittman from hitting the open market next week.

Pittman can still talk to teams, but the Colts will have a chance to match any offer and they would receive two first-round picks if Pittman did change teams.

The Colts will have to carry Pittman’s cap number of $21.816 million into the new league year, but he is under no obligation to sign the tag. If he does, the salary is guaranteed for the 2024 season.