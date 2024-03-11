Saquon Barkley agrees to three-year deal with Eagles

Saquon Barkley is headed to a new team in the NFC East.

According to multiple reports, Barkley has agreed to a three-year deal with the Eagles.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Barkley’s contract is for $37.75 million and includes $26 million fully guaranteed at signing. The deal is worth a maximum of $46.75 million.

Barkley confirmed the news on social media by posting a pair of Eagles emojis.

“Thank you to everyone who has shown me love and support over the past six years,” Barkley said in a separate post. "[F]orever grateful! Excited for the next chapter.”

Barkley, 27, played each of his first six seasons with the Giants, who selected him at No. 2 overall back in 2018. He was the offensive rookie of the year after rushing for 1,307 yards with 11 touchdowns and catching 91 passes for 721 yards with four TDs. He led the league with 2028 yards from scrimmage that year.

Barkley made his way back to elite rusher status in 2022 when he rushed for 1,312 yards and 10 touchdowns to help the Giants make the postseason.

In 2023, Barkley’s numbers fell to 962 yards rushing with six trussing touchdowns and 41 receptions for 280 yards with four TDs.

Former Eagles running back D’Andre Swift has agreed to sign with the Bears. Philadelphia has now found his replacement.