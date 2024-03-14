Sheldon Rankins agrees to terms with Bengals

The Bengals have a replacement for D.J. Reader if he leaves in free agency as it appears.

They agreed to terms with defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins on a two-year, $26 million deal, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

Rankins, 29, joins Malik Collins and Jonathan Greenard in leaving the Texans defense this week.

He spent last season in Houston after five seasons in New Orleans and two seasons with the Jets. Rankins totaled 37 tackles, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery he returned for a touchdown, six sacks and 10 quarterback hits.

In his eight-year career, Rankins has 228 tackles, 29.5 sacks, 68 quarterback hits and five forced fumbles.