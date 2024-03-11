Report: Grover Stewart staying with Colts on three-year deal

The Colts are keeping another of their own.

The team has reached agreement with the defensive tackle on a three-year deal reportedly worth $39 million, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Stewart ranks 58th on PFT’s top 100 free agents.

Stewart, 30, has spent his entire career with the Colts since they drafted him in the fourth round in 2017.

In his career, Stewart has 280 tackles, nine sacks, 35 quarterback hits and a forced fumble.