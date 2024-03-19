Mike Williams, Jets agree to one-year deal

Mike Williams was supposed to go on a longer free-agency tour. But those teams will have to look elsewhere for a receiver.

Per multiple reports, the Jets have agreed to sign Williams to a one-year deal worth up to $15 million.

Williams was previously slated to visit with the Panthers and Steelers.

Williams, 29, is coming off a torn ACL suffered during the Chargers’ Week 3 matchup with the Vikings. He was off to a hot start in 2023, catching 19 passes for 249 yards with a touchdown in three games.

The No. 7 overall pick of the 2017 draft, Williams has battled through various injuries in his career. He missed much of his rookie season due to a back injury and a knee injury. He had another back issue in 2022, finishing the regular season with 63 catches for 895 yards and four TDs.

Williams has twice gone over 1,000 yards in a season — 2019 and 2021. He led the league with 20.4 yards per reception in 2019.

In 88 career games, Williams has recorded 309 catches for 4,806 yards with 31 touchdowns.

Now Williams should help improve a receiving corps that’s expected to have Aaron Rodgers as its quarterback in 2024.