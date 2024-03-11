Dorance Armstrong agrees to three-year deal with Commanders

Head coach Dan Quinn is bringing a familiar face with him from Dallas to Washington.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Commanders are signing edge rusher Dorance Armstrong to a three-year deal with a maximum value of $45 million.

Armstrong, 26, was a rotational player for the Cowboys. He was on the field for 42 percent of defensive snaps in 2023 and 47 percent of defensive snaps in 2022, with Quinn calling the plays.

Last season, Armstrong finished with 7.5 sacks, seven tackles for loss, and 12 quarterback hits. He had 8.5 sacks, 10 TFLs, and 16 QB hits in 2022.

A fourth-round pick in 2018, Armstrong has appeared in 93 games with 14 starts. He has 23.5 career sacks with 23 tackles for loss and 48 QB hits.

Armstrong was No. 55 on PFT’s list of top 100 free agents.