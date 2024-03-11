Bryce Huff agrees to three-year deal with Eagles

The Eagles are set to add one of the top free agent pass rushers on this year’s market.

Bryce Huff has agreed to leave the Jets in order to sign with the NFC East club. Adam Schefter reports that it is a three-year, $51.1 million deal and that it will make Huff the highest-paid undrafted non-quarterback in NFL history.

Huff signed with the Jets in 2020 after finishing up at Memphis and earned a rotational pass rushing role. After posting 7.5 sacks over his first three seasons, Huff had 10 sacks and 21 quarterback hits in 2023.

The Eagles will pair Huff with Brandon Graham and Nolan Smith on the edge. There has been trade chatter about Haason Reddick and Josh Sweat, so the full makeup of the group remains to be seen.