Tyler Boyd agrees to deal with Titans

  
One of the top remaining free agents on the market has found a new home.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that wide receiver Tyler Boyd has agreed to a deal with the Titans. It’s a one-year contract for Boyd that is worth up to $4.5 million, but the full details of his compensation are not known.

Boyd will be reunited with Titans head coach Brian Callahan as both men were with the Bengals before making the move to Nashville. Boyd was a 2016 second-round pick in Cincinnati and he had 513 catches for 6,000 yards and 31 touchdowns in 120 regular season games for the team. He also had 21 catches for 199 yards and a touchdown in seven postseason appearances.

The Titans have also signed Calvin Ridley this offseason and they have DeAndre Hopkins and Treylon Burks back from last season. Callahan and others with the Titans have talked up Burks at points this offseason, but the move to sign Boyd wouldn’t seem to be a good development for a first-round pick from a previous regime.