Brian Callahan “fired up” about what he’s seen from Treylon Burks

Wide receiver Treylon Burks has not produced at the level that the Titans were hoping to see when they made him the 18th overall pick of the 2022 draft, but the arrival of a new coaching staff gave him a fresh start and it sounds like he’s making the most of it.

During an appearance on 104.5 The Zone on Monday, Titans head coach Brian Callahan said that Burks is off to a “fantastic start” in the team’s offseason program and that his strong opening work has the team thinking about the best ways to utilize him in the offense come the fall.

“He’s gonna do a little bit of everything, you know, versatility for us. So he’ll, be able to do some stuff outside,” Callahan said. “Ultimately, it’s my role and our coaching staff’s role to find a handful of things that he can really help us with and highlight those as much as possible. Some of them might be in the slot. Some of them might be outside, but I’m fired up and I think he’s got a chance to help us.”

The Titans brought DeAndre Hopkins in last year and they signed Calvin Ridley this offseason, so there’s less pressure on Burks to lead the receiving corps than there was when he first joined the team. If he can make the most of that situation, thoughts of a bright future in Tennessee should be back in place.