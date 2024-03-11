Leonard Floyd agrees to join 49ers on two-year deal

Edge rusher Leonard Floyd is headed back to the West Coast.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Floyd has agreed to a two-year deal with the 49ers.

Rapoport notes Floyd’s contract is worth $20 million with a maximum value of $24 million. Floyd will also receive $12 million guaranteed in 2024.

Floyd, 31, spent the 2023 season with the Bills. He tied a career-high with 10.5 sacks, also recording nine tackles for loss and 19 quarterback hits. He was on the field for 54 percent of Buffalo’s defensive snaps.

Heading to San Francisco will reunite Floyd with 49ers assistant head coach Brandon Staley. He was Floyd’s position coach with the Bears in 2017 and 2018, along with Floyd’s defensive coordinator in 2020 with the Rams.

In 121 games, Floyd has recorded 58.0 sacks with 63 tackles for loss and 122 quarterback hits.

Floyd was No. 38 on PFT’s list of top 100 free agents.