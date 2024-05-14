 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_240514.jpg
PFT Draft: Most impressive in-person NFL players
nbc_pft_mvsbills_240514.jpg
Valdes-Scantling reportedly heading to Buffalo
nbc_pft_billsrephireparry_240514.jpg
Parry reportedly working for BUF is ‘new frontier’

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_240514.jpg
PFT Draft: Most impressive in-person NFL players
nbc_pft_mvsbills_240514.jpg
Valdes-Scantling reportedly heading to Buffalo
nbc_pft_billsrephireparry_240514.jpg
Parry reportedly working for BUF is ‘new frontier’

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jason Kelce in, Robert Griffin III out on ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown

  
Published May 14, 2024 05:08 PM

It’s official. Jason Kelce is in — and Robert Griffin III is out — on ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown.

ESPN has announced that Kelce, who retired in March after 13 NFL seasons, will join the cast of the weekly pregame show. He also will be involved in Super Bowl studio coverage, including the ESPN/ABC turn at the Super Bowl in February 2027.

“Additional postseason studio appearances will occur annually, including during the NFL’s Conference Championship weekend,” the release says. “Further opportunities will be explored.”

The announcement declares that “Kelce Joins Scott Van Pelt, Ryan Clark, Marcus Spears, Adam Schefter and Michelle Beisner-Buck on Monday Night Countdown.” Robert Griffin III was not included on the list because, we’re told, he will not return to the show.

Griffin will continue to work with ESPN, calling games and doing studio work. However, his time on Monday nights during the NFL season has ended. In all, he spent two years on the show, 2022 and 2023.