Derek Barnett agrees to one-year deal to return to Texans

Edge rusher Derek Barnett found a home in Houston after the trade from Philadelphia last season.

Barnett is staying longer.

He agreed to a one-year contract to return to the Texans, Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports.

Barnett, 27, entered the league as a first-round pick of the Eagles in 2017 and was with him until the middle of last season.

With Houston, Barnett played six games with four starts and totaled 2.5 sacks, 19 tackles, eight tackles for losses and 11 quarterback hits. He played both playoff games, with one start, and had a sack and seven tackles, two quarterback hits and two tackles for losses.

Barnett has 169 career tackles, 24 sacks, 45 tackles for losses and 87 quarterback hits.

He ranked 79th on PFT’s top 100 free agents.