Baker Mayfield, Bucs finalizing three-year contract

Baker Mayfield won’t be talking to any other teams on Monday.

Mayfield confirmed multiple reports that he and the Buccaneers are close to finalizing a new contract. The quarterback’s deal will be for three years and will reportedly be worth $100 million with $50 million in guaranteed money and another $15 million available in incentives.

“I wanted a chance to come back,” Mayfied said, via Adam Schefter of ESPN. “I love coach [Todd] Bowles and the staff. I’m happy to be here and I want to win more in the postseason.”

Mayfield joined the Bucs last year after splitting 2022 between the Panthers and Rams and he had his best season since 2020 while leading the Bucs to a division title and a playoff win. He’ll get a chance to build on that along with wide receiver Mike Evans, who signed a new two-year deal with the team earlier this week, and the Bucs used the franchise tag on safety Antoine Winfield Jr., so all three of the team’s top impending free agents will remain in the fold.