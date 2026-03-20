Seahawks GM John Schneider: Running back is a position where you can find guys

Some Seahawks fans are worried about what their team is going to do at running back this season. Seahawks General Manager John Schneider is not.

With Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker gone to Kansas City and Zach Charbonnet likely not ready for the start of the season, Schneider was asked what the Seahawks are going to do at running back. He answered that running backs can be found elsewhere.

“That’s a position that you can find guys,” Schneider said on Seattle Sports.

Schneider also defended the depth already on the roster, noting that Cam Akers and George Holani can compete for more playing time, and Emmanuel Wilson was signed from the Packers in free agency.

“Cam, outstanding and everyone is really excited for him,” Schneider said. “George did a great job and we’re really excited about Emmanuel Wilson, who we got from Green Bay.”

Schneider said he understands why fans are concerned, but that Charbonnet is making progress recovering from the ACL tear he suffered in January and that Kenny McIntosh is still on the roster after contributing in 2024 but missing all of 2025 with a torn ACL in training camp.

“At this time of year I get it, but Charb is doing great, Kenny McIntosh had a great season and it was just an awful injury for him,” Schneider said. “But I get it. It’s a position, we know where we’re at right now.”