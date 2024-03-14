Eagles sign Devin White to one-year contract

Veteran linebacker Devin White is heading to Philadelphia.

The Eagles and White have agreed to terms on a one-year contract.

The 26-year-old White has played his entire NFL career for the Buccaneers, who selected him with the fifth overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft. Last year he played in 14 games with 13 starts, but the Buccaneers started to phase him out down the stretch, and he was only a part-time player off the bench in the Bucs’ two playoff games. Late in the season White insisted that he hadn’t quit on his team amid questions about why he missed three games.

Now White will get a fresh start in Philadelphia, which needs a fresh start on defense after a disappointing end to last season. With a big year, he has a chance to make an impact on the Eagles and turn his own career around.