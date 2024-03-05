Panthers use franchise tag on Brian Burns

Panthers General Manager Dan Morgan said the team was prepared to use the franchise tag on edge rusher Brian Burns this offseason and that seemed like where things were headed after Monday’s report that extension talks were on hold.

The tag became official on Tuesday. According to multiple reports, the Panthers are using the tag on Burns ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s deadline to do so.

Burns, who is No. 8 on PFT’s list of this year’s top free agents, is listed as a linebacker and that comes with a $24 million salary if he plays out the year under the terms of the tag. Burns and the Panthers will be able to resume extension talks as well and they will have until mid-July to strike a multi-year deal.

Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed and Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins have also been tagged