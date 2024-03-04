Report: Panthers stop contract talks with Brian Burns

The Panthers have reportedly put a pin in extension talks with edge rusher Brian Burns.

Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports that the team is no longer talking to Burns about a long-term deal. The decision to put an end to those conversations reportedly came at the Scouting Combine last week.

The Panthers picked up Burns’ fifth-year option in 2023 and they could still use the franchise tag ahead of Tuesday’s deadline. Burns would be in line for a salary of $24 million in 2024 if he played under the tag and the Panthers would have until July 15 to negotiate a long-term deal with him.

The Panthers could also trade Burns after tagging him, although they reportedly passed on an opportunity to swap him for two first-round picks in 2022. Saying no at that point suggested the Panthers were confident about signing Burns to a long-term deal, but things played out differently in Carolina.