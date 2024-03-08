Reports: Chiefs, Drue Tranquill agree to three-year deal

The Chiefs have locked up one of their top free agents. (Not that one.)

Linebacker Drue Tranquill has agreed to return to the Chiefs on a three-year, $19 million deal that includes $13 million guaranteed, per multiple reports.

Tranquill confirmed the deal on X, writing “unfinished business #ChiefsKingdom LETS GOOOOO.”

Tranquill was 61st on PFT’s list of top 100 free agents.

He will see a bigger role on the defense alongside Nick Bolton if Willie Gay leaves in free agency. Tranquill started eight games in 2023, seeing action on 577 defensive snaps in his first season in Kansas City.

Tranquill, 28, totaled 78 tackles, 4.5 sacks, seven quarterbacks and two forced fumbles in 16 games last season.

The Chiefs continue to negotiate with defensive lineman Chris Jones, the league’s No. 1 free agent this offseason, in hopes of signing him before Monday when legal tampering begins.